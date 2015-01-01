Today on Hackster: 17 new projects for Arduino, Google, Raspberry Pi, and moreT

 

 

GPS Tracking System with Arduino Uno and Digilent PmodGPS by Ian Etheridge

This project is a GPS tracking system with LCD display using an Arduino Uno and a Digilent PmodGPS.

Biometric Car Entry - True Keyless Car by Rajeev Velikkal

Why are even the modern day cars are not equipped with biometric entry system? Here is an attempt on a Toyota C-HR.

Arduino Half-Step Stepper Motor Driver L298N by JohnV

Using an Arduino MKR and L298N H-bridge to drive a NEMA 17 stepper.

NeoPixel Animation with Gestures by danionescu

In this tutorial we're going to play with a gesture sensor and a NeoPixel ring to learn how to combine them both using an Arduino.

Ceilometer by KFMAKR

Clouds meter <> establish the height of clouds through an IR measurement temperature of saturation.

CoolMOS Power Battery Charger by George Kartsonas

Electric vehicles are new enough to wonder, how long will they last? This is not a simple question, because it depends on a lot of things.

Smart Doorbell by Liz Myers

Using the arcade button, ring "the doorbell" and take a photo, which is uploaded to Google Cloud for review.

 

