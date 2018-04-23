Today on Hackster: 22 new projects for Arduino, Robotics, Security, and more

 

 

Using DHT11 by Arca_Ege

This tutorial will show you how to use DHT11 with Arduino.

Delta-Kinematics-Library by tinkersprojects

Forward and Inverse Kinematics Library for Delta robot.

Mini Acoustic Levitation by millerman4487

This project uses an ultrasonic distance sensor to create a pocket of wave interference where a small object can be levitated.

Automated Lake Environment Data Collection Probe by SHUAI ZHANG

An automated probe that collect CO2 flux data on lake Mendota, WI.

Arduino UNO and Vibration Sensor with Relay by MichDragstar

When the vibration module detects vibration, the lamp will go on for 2 seconds and this for 3 times.

ElBanquos Christmas Light by ElBanquo

eibanquos-christmas-light.jpg

An Ardiuno project using NeoPixels to create slowly changing christmas light pictures in my window.

ArduTester V1.13: The Arduino UNO Transistor Tester by plouc68000

Sketch of transistor tester project from Karl-Heinz Kübbeler, so it's much simpler to study, modify, verify and upload to an Arduino.

 

