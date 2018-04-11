Today on Hackster, Amazon Web Services, Heart Rate Monitor Using IOT. etc.

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 86 / 86

Heart Rate Monitor Using IOT by Team Technopaths

This project Displays the Heart rate at the unit of Beats Per Minute over the Internet So that it can be monitored from anywhere.

What is programming and who is a programmer?For these but also many other IT questions, you will get the answer right in (PISR).

oneM2M demonstration using ESP8266 NodeMCU board.

Waterman is a device in form of a box which will check the contamination level of water and also the availability of water in the pipeline.

Use Hologram's cellular network to monitor a fleet of vehicles using OBDII, Raspberry Pi, GPS, and GSM.

This blend of Arduino and Snap Circuits is a smart door alarm

You can now use Onion RRID & NFC Expansion for Access Control, particularly to control an electronic lock.

The more tinkering with the Pi, the more circuits you get and maybe more problems with extensions of your ideas. What helps? Read here...

Cheers,

The Hackster.io team