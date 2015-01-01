Today on Hackster, Project Rising Water, Arduino Horizontal POV Display

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 61 / 61

Polyphonic Music - Avengers by marcelomaximiano

If there were "The Avengers" game for Atari 2600, the soundtrack would sound like this...

Automatic Fan with PIR Sensor and LM35 Sensor by Jamaluddin

This project uses a PIR sensor to turn a fan ON/oFF and an LM35 sensor to control the speed of the fan with PWM.

Arduino i JavaScript za povezivanje na veb

LINK KA KNJIZI I KORPA ZA NARUČIVANJE

 

Arduino Horizontal POV Display by Mirko Pavleski

Simplest POV display with 5 LEDs and an Arduino Nano

How to Interface PS2 Wireless Controller w/ Arduino by ElectroPeak

In this tutorial, you will learn how to connect and use a PS2 game console controller with Arduino.

Prototype Automatic Clothesline Based on Arduino Uno by Susi_Susanti and Binti_mufarida

There are two sensors as detectors in this project, namely rain sensor and LDR. Rain sensor functions to detect the occurrence of rain/not.

Displaying Key Pressed on Serial Monitor by ejshea

Take input from a 16-key keypad and send it to the IDE's built-in Serial Monitor.

External HDMI Touchscreen for Windows & Raspberry Pi by Akarsh Agarwal

A 7-inch external touch screen for your windows laptop/pc, this screen can be also used with the Raspberry Pi.

Digital TV Antenna Direction Mount and Pointer by calettso

The project will allow you to remotely turn your digital TV antenna to maximize your TV channel reception and channel strength.

Project Rising Water by Team AHS Advanced Physics

Make water defy gravity, all while creating fantastic lighting effects!

OpenWeatherMap to SQL-Database Demo by JohnV

Demo to show online OpenWeatherMaps.org and send data to your SQL server.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 