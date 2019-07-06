Danas na Hackteru mnogo novih projekata za Arduino, Raspberry Pi, robotiku...

 

 

How to Make an IR Sensor by Manikantsavadatti

In this project, we will learn to build an IR sensor module with transistor and an Arduino as well.

Raspberry Pi as Robot Arm Controller with 3D Gesture Shield by Seeed

Using a 3D Gesture Tracking Shield for Raspberry Pi MGC3130 to control uArm robot to transfer part from one location to other location.

Motor Control with the MiniZed by Adam Taylor

How to control motors using PWM, the MiniZed and a touchscreen controller.

Saturn - Adafruit Flora, DFRobot, Arduino by Kitty Yeung

How to make a dress representing Saturn? The planets and satellites light up when the ring appears.

Mazemaster3000 by mazemaster3000

A finite state machine-powered maze solver that stores a log of steps without any external storage device.

Ball and Beam by Karem Ben Chikha

The ball and beam system is laboratory equipment with high nonlinearity in its dynamics and PID control.

 

